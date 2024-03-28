Open Menu

Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open Results: Collated

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) results on Wednesday from the ATP-WTA Miami Open (x denotes seed):

Men

Quarter-finals

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI x22) 6-2, 7-6 (9/7)

Jannik Sinner (ITA x2) bt Tomas Machac (CZE) 6-4, 6-2

Women

Quarter-finals

Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x14) bt Jessica Pegula (USA x5) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

Danielle Collins (USA) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x23) 6-3, 6-2

Related Topics

USA Ita Miami From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

11 hours ago
 Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll conte ..

Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles

11 hours ago
 Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

11 hours ago
 Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for mo ..

Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence

11 hours ago
Climate change is messing with how we measure time ..

Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study

11 hours ago
 Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye A ..

Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador

11 hours ago
 Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth annive ..

Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary

11 hours ago
 Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full milita ..

Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours

11 hours ago
 Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journal ..

Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journalists

11 hours ago
 Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for mo ..

Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defences

11 hours ago

More Stories From World