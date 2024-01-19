Tennis: Australian Open Results - Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) results on day six of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday (x denotes seeding):
Men's singles
3rd round
Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG x30) 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/2)
Adrian Mannarino (FRA x20) bt Ben Shelton (USA x16) 7-6 (7/4), 1-6, 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 6-4
Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x7) bt Luca Van Assche (FRA) 6-3, 6-0, 6-4
Jannik Sinner (ITA x4) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG x26) 6-0, 6-1, 6-3
Karen Khachanov (RUS x15) bt Tomas Machac (CZE) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 7-6 (7/5)
Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) bt Flavio Cobolli (ITA) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1
Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) bt Sebastian Korda (USA x29) 6-2, 7-6 (8/6), 6-4
Women's singles
3rd round
Marta Kostyuk (UKR) bt Elina Avanesyan (RUS) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4
Maria Timofeeva (RUS) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x10) 7-6 (9/7), 6-3
Magdalena Frech (POL) bt Anastasia Zakharova (RUS) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4
Coco Gauff (USA x4) bt Alycia Parks (USA) 6-0, 6-2
Mirra Andreeva (RUS) bt Diane Parry (FRA) 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10/5)
Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Paula Badosa (ESP) 7-5, 6-4
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Lesya Tsurenko (UKR x28) 6-0, 6-0
Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x9) bt Storm Hunter (AUS) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3
