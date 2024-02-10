Tennis: Cluj WTA Results
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 09:30 AM
ClujNapoca, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) results from the WTA tournament in Cluj on Friday (x denotes seeding):
Quarter-finals
Ana Bogdan (ROM x8) bt Arantxa Rus (NED x1) 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/5)
Jaqueline Cristian (ROM) bt Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 6-3, 7-5
Harriet Dart (GBR) bt Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) 6-3, 6-2
Karolina Pliskova (CZE) bt Sara Errani (ITA) 6-2, 6-0
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: Marseille ATP results2 minutes ago
-
Strong earthquake hits Hawaii, no tsunami: US seismologists7 hours ago
-
Chang gives China eighth world diving gold in Doha7 hours ago
-
Palestinian presidency condemns Israel PM's planned Rafah offensive8 hours ago
-
Real Madrid's Bernabeu to hold NFL game in 2025 season8 hours ago
-
Star Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa dies at 888 hours ago
-
Icelanders race to repair damage after volcano damage9 hours ago
-
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI scores9 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan after record Nissanka double ton9 hours ago
-
'Miracle' rescue nearly 60 hours after Philippine landslide9 hours ago
-
Rumours swirl over bitcoin inventor Nakamoto's identity13 hours ago
-
Five dead after India madrassa demolition sparks clashes13 hours ago