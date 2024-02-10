Open Menu

Tennis: Cluj WTA Results

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Tennis: Cluj WTA results

ClujNapoca, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) results from the WTA tournament in Cluj on Friday (x denotes seeding):

Quarter-finals

Ana Bogdan (ROM x8) bt Arantxa Rus (NED x1) 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/5)

Jaqueline Cristian (ROM) bt Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 6-3, 7-5

Harriet Dart (GBR) bt Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) 6-3, 6-2

Karolina Pliskova (CZE) bt Sara Errani (ITA) 6-2, 6-0

