Tennis: WTA Austin Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) results on Friday in the WTA hardcourt tournament in Austin, Texas (x-denotes seeded player):
Quarter finals
Anhelina Kalinina (UKR x1) bt Diane Parry (FRA x5) 1-6, 6-4, 6-2
Wang Xinyu (CHN x6) bt Danielle Collins (USA x3) 6-2, retired
