Tennis: WTA Austin Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Tennis: WTA Austin results

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) results on Friday in the WTA hardcourt tournament in Austin, Texas (x-denotes seeded player):

Quarter finals

Anhelina Kalinina (UKR x1) bt Diane Parry (FRA x5) 1-6, 6-4, 6-2

Wang Xinyu (CHN x6) bt Danielle Collins (USA x3) 6-2, retired

