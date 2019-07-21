UrduPoint.com
Tens Of Thousands March Against Extradition Bill In Hong Kong - Reports

Tens of Thousands March Against Extradition Bill in Hong Kong - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Tens of thousands marched in Hong Kong on Sunday in what is the third major protest against a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, local media reported.

This time protesters demanded that an independent inquiry be opened into perceived police brutality during last month's rally, in which a dozen of people were detained, the South China Morning Post newspaper said.

The demonstration is following a shortened route from Victoria Park to Southorn Playground, a sports center in Wan Chai district, instead of the appeals court.

A group of thousands reportedly split off from the main rally and marched beyond the agreed point, blocking streets and gathering outside Beijing's liaison police office and the city's top court.

Demonstrations went ahead despite Hong Kong leader Carry Lam saying the extraditions bill was dead. Hongkongers want the legislation to be fully withdrawn and all those detained for protesting in the past weeks to be freed.

