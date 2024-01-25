Tesla Sees Slower 2024 Volume Growth As Earnings Miss Estimates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 09:10 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Tesla reported lower fourth-quarter operating profits despite higher revenues Wednesday, following a series of auto price cuts as Elon Musk's electric vehicle giant warned of slower volume growth in 2024.
Shares of Tesla fell after the company's earnings per share and revenues both missed analysts expectations in the fourth quarter, and it offered a sobering outlook for 2024 auto volumes.
"Our company is currently between two major growth waves," said Tesla. It promised that an upcoming "next-generation" vehicle will serve as a worthy successor to the existing fleet that has built the company into a global titan.
"In 2024, our vehicle volume growth rate may be notably lower than the growth rate achieved in 2023, as our teams work on the launch of the next-generation vehicle at Gigafactory Texas," the company said.
Tesla's fourth-quarter revenues came in at $25.2 billion, up three percent from the year-ago level as auto deliveries rose 20 percent.
The company's profits were boosted by a one-time non-cash provision of $5.9 billion related to deferred tax assets, lifting earnings under official US accounting standards to $7.9 billion.
Without that boost, profits were $2.5 billion, down nearly 40 percent from the 2022 quarter.
Shares of Tesla fell 3.1 percent in after-hours trading.
Recent Stories
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei
EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling
NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday
All citizens are equal before law regardless of their faith, caste, race in Paki ..
Indian forces harassing people on security pretext in IIOJK
Defence lawyers cross-examine four witnesses in cipher case
More Stories From World
-
N. Korea fires several cruise missiles towards Yellow Sea: Seoul military1 minute ago
-
Guerreiro gets Bayern back on track as Union coach clashes with Sane1 minute ago
-
Liverpool survive Fulham scare to book League Cup final date with Chelsea2 minutes ago
-
Warming world dampening winter sports in Canada2 minutes ago
-
US approves inspection program to return Boeing 737 MAX to service2 minutes ago
-
Pope to visit Papua New Guinea in August12 minutes ago
-
Six sentenced to death for 2021 Ghana coup plot22 minutes ago
-
Defendant convicted in Japan arson trial, sentencing later: media22 minutes ago
-
Russia calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting over plane crash22 minutes ago
-
Trump-Biden rematch looms after New Hampshire win7 hours ago
-
Brazil town still feels trauma of mine dam collapse five years on7 hours ago
-
Zverev shocks Alcaraz to join Medvedev in Australian Open semis7 hours ago