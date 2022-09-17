Tesla Wins $7.7Mln Agreement to Provide Battery Power to US Army, Navy - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) Tesla Industries has received a more than $7.7 billion Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) contract to supply the US Army and Navy with batteries over the next three years, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Tesla Industries (of) New Castle, Delaware has been awarded a maximum $7,739,781.

.. contract for battery power supplies," the release stated on Friday.

The agreement is a three-year base contract with two one-year option periods, the Defense Department noted.

The performance completion date is September 15, 2025, the release added. The contract will be overseen by the DLA Land and Maritime offices in Columbus, Ohio, the department added.