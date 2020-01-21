Thai Supreme Court Rules Opposition Party Not Guilty of Anti-Monarchy Plot

Thailand's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled opposition Future Forward Party not guilty of plotting to overthrow the country's monarchy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Thailand's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled opposition Future Forward Party not guilty of plotting to overthrow the country's monarchy.

"The accused have not acted in their rights and liberties to overthrow the constitutional monarchy," judge Taweekiat Meenakanit said in a televised reading out of the verdict, according to Bangkok Post.

According to the media, the country's highest judiciary body decided against dissolving the young opposition party that had been accused of being linked to conspiracy-theory-favorite shadowy secret society Illuminati.

The Future Forward Party (FFP) was founded less than two years ago by business leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit to compete in the 2019 general election on a progressive platform. They shockingly won third most seats in parliament and elevated Thanathorn into a political heavyweight.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 67, remains head of state despite a military coup in 2014 by now Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Insulting the monarch, much less scheming to depose him, is a grave offense in the South East Asian country and can result in serious prison time.