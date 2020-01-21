UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Supreme Court Rules Opposition Party Not Guilty Of Anti-Monarchy Plot

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 01:08 PM

Thai Supreme Court Rules Opposition Party Not Guilty of Anti-Monarchy Plot

Thailand's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled opposition Future Forward Party not guilty of plotting to overthrow the country's monarchy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Thailand's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled opposition Future Forward Party not guilty of plotting to overthrow the country's monarchy.

"The accused have not acted in their rights and liberties to overthrow the constitutional monarchy," judge Taweekiat Meenakanit said in a televised reading out of the verdict, according to Bangkok Post.

According to the media, the country's highest judiciary body decided against dissolving the young opposition party that had been accused of being linked to conspiracy-theory-favorite shadowy secret society Illuminati.

The Future Forward Party (FFP) was founded less than two years ago by business leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit to compete in the 2019 general election on a progressive platform. They shockingly won third most seats in parliament and elevated Thanathorn into a political heavyweight.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 67, remains head of state despite a military coup in 2014 by now Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Insulting the monarch, much less scheming to depose him, is a grave offense in the South East Asian country and can result in serious prison time.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Thailand Business Parliament Young Bangkok Reading 2019 Post Media Asia Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Over 1 in 2 (55%) Pakistanis opine that smoking is ..

4 minutes ago

Convening A Workshop on Family Bank Experience in ..

4 minutes ago

Air Marshal Arshad Malik’s  appeal for his job ..

10 minutes ago

China's former Interpol chief sentenced to 13 year ..

23 seconds ago

Philippines probing possible case of Chinese virus ..

24 seconds ago

Accident claims three lives,leaves 14 injured in S ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.