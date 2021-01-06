Thailand confirms 365 new COVID-19 cases, mostly domestic infections

Thailand on Wednesday recorded 365 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total tally to 9,331, official data showed

BANGKOK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Thailand on Wednesday recorded 365 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total tally to 9,331, official data showed.

Of the new infections, 99 were detected through proactive testing among migrant workers, 250 were local transmission cases, and 16 others were quarantined arrivals, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

CCSA's spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin also reported one new death on Wednesday, a 63-year-old Thai male resident in the Samut Sakhon province, raising the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 66.

According to the spokesman, domestic infections have been reported in 56 provinces of the Southeast Asian country so far, 28 of which have been declared areas under maximum control measures.

More stringent measures are currently in place in five of the provinces under maximum control, namely Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chonburi, Chanthaburi and Trat, according to Taweesin.

Of the total confirmed cases in Thailand, 7,249 were reported as local infections, 2,082 in returned people from abroad, Taweesin said.

So far, 4,418 patients in Thailand have fully recovered from the corona-virus epidemic while 4,847 active cases are being currently treated in hospitals.