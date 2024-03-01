Open Menu

Thailand Plans To Boost Main Airport Capacity

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Thailand aims to accommodate more than 150 million passengers per year at its main Bangkok airport in efforts to become a regional transportation and aviation hub, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Friday.

With additional runways and passenger terminal expansion, the Thai capital's Suvarnabhumi Airport is expected to more than double its current capacity of 60 million passengers annually by 2030, handling up to 120 flights per hour, Srettha said in his speech at the government house.

Highlighting its strategic location in the heart of the Asia-Pacific region, he emphasized the potential to place the Suvarnabhumi Airport among the top 20 airports worldwide within five years.

Srettha also outlined his government's plan to invest in infrastructure expansion across several key airports, including Bangkok's Don Mueang airport as well as provincial airports in Chiang Mai and Phuket.

The plan includes establishing the Southeast Asian country as a leading center for aircraft maintenance and an air cargo distribution hub in the region.

