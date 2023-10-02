Open Menu

Thailand's Manufacturing Sector Shrinks Further In September

Ijaz Ahmad Published October 02, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Thailand's manufacturing sector shrinks further in September

Thailand's manufacturing sector shrank at a faster rate in September due to a sharp decline in new orders, while soft demand continued to weigh on employment, a survey showed on Monday

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :-- Thailand's manufacturing sector shrank at a faster rate in September due to a sharp decline in new orders, while soft demand continued to weigh on employment, a survey showed on Monday.
The country's manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) was recorded at 47.8 last month, down from 48.

9 in August, signaling a further slip in operating conditions and at the fastest pace since May 2021, according to S&P Global.
A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.
According to the survey, the contraction was mainly attributed to a third-straight-month decline in new orders.

Meanwhile, incoming new business decreased at the fastest pace on record, with the exception of the severe pandemic-related reductions in the second quarter of 2020.

Related Topics

Thailand Business Reading May August September 2020 From Pace (Pakistan) Limited First Prudential Modarba Employment

Recent Stories

International Day of Non-Violence: India continues ..

International Day of Non-Violence: India continues to commit war crimes in IIOJK

7 minutes ago
 Nobel prize goes to mRNA Covid vaccine researchers

Nobel prize goes to mRNA Covid vaccine researchers

9 minutes ago
 China's Zhu claims gold in women's individual tram ..

China's Zhu claims gold in women's individual trampoline in Asiad

9 minutes ago
 1 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes in S. Philip ..

1 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes in S. Philippines

9 minutes ago
 Global tech giants head to Dubai Assembly for Gene ..

22 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate rallies Oil and Gas indu ..

COP28 President-Designate rallies Oil and Gas industry to decarbonise

37 minutes ago
Mansour bin Zayed opens ADIPEC Exhibition and Conf ..

Mansour bin Zayed opens ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference 2023

52 minutes ago
 2205 electricity thieves fined Rs.271.5m; 2124 boo ..

2205 electricity thieves fined Rs.271.5m; 2124 booked, 1459 arrested in 25 days: ..

53 minutes ago
 Presight awarded contract by NCEMA to develop AI-d ..

Presight awarded contract by NCEMA to develop AI-driven platform to support emer ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Health Authority begins inspection visits to ..

Dubai Health Authority begins inspection visits to private school clinics in Dub ..

1 hour ago
 Introducing Haier AC's Cutting-Edge Innovation

Introducing Haier AC's Cutting-Edge Innovation

2 hours ago
 National Bonds launches ‘My One Million’ savin ..

National Bonds launches ‘My One Million’ saving plan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World