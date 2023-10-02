Thailand's manufacturing sector shrank at a faster rate in September due to a sharp decline in new orders, while soft demand continued to weigh on employment, a survey showed on Monday

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :-- Thailand's manufacturing sector shrank at a faster rate in September due to a sharp decline in new orders, while soft demand continued to weigh on employment, a survey showed on Monday.

The country's manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) was recorded at 47.8 last month, down from 48.

9 in August, signaling a further slip in operating conditions and at the fastest pace since May 2021, according to S&P Global.

A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

According to the survey, the contraction was mainly attributed to a third-straight-month decline in new orders.

Meanwhile, incoming new business decreased at the fastest pace on record, with the exception of the severe pandemic-related reductions in the second quarter of 2020.