Three Killed in Fuel Tank Explosion Near Oil Company Depots in UAE - Police

Three people one Pakistani and two Indians were killed in Abu Dhabi when fuel tankers exploded after a suspected drone attack targeting a depot of oil company ADNOC, as well as igniting a second fire near the capital's airport, the emirate's police said on Monday

"One Pakistani and two Indian citizens were killed, six people received minor and moderate injuries," the police said in a statement.

The emergency services managed to bring the fires in the capital under control, the police added.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has been informed of the incident.

"The Mission @IndembAbuDhabi is in close touch with concerned UAE authorities for further details," the embassy tweeted.

The Pakistani mission on the ground has so far made no statements on the incident.