Three People Dead, Five Injured In Shooting In Armenian City - Investigative Committee

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 01:23 PM

Three People Dead, Five Injured in Shooting in Armenian City - Investigative Committee

Three people have died and five others have been injured in a shooting in the Armenian city of Vanadzor, Naira Harutyunyan, the spokeswoman for the Armenian Investigative Committee, said on Saturday.

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) Three people have died and five others have been injured in a shooting in the Armenian city of Vanadzor, Naira Harutyunyan, the spokeswoman for the Armenian Investigative Committee, said on Saturday.

"On October 4, at 23:55 [19:55 GMT], we received information about an armed incident in one of Vanadzor's private residences. We discovered two dead bodies of men, born in 1989, with firearm wounds in the building's basement. Six people were sent to the Vanadzor Medical Center. One of the victims, a 25-year-old male, died on the way to the hospital," Harutyunyan wrote on Facebook.

According to her, the Armenian authorities have opened a criminal case for murder of two or more persons and illegal possession of weapons.

"We arrested on suspicion of the murder a resident of Vanadzor, born in 1979, who has already made a confession," Harutyunyan added.

The Armenian law enforcement also found a Makarov pistol, 5,45 and 9 milliliter casings and bullets, gas pistol ammunition, knives, and a cannabis-like substance.

