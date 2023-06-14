Three People Injured in Fire at Thermal Power Plant in Southern Russia

ON-DON, Russia, June 14 (Sputnik) - A fire erupted on Wednesday afternoon at a thermal power plant that supplies the southern Russian region of Rostov, injuring three workers, Rostov Governor Vasily Golubev said

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) ON-DON, Russia, June 14 (Sputnik) - A fire erupted on Wednesday afternoon at a thermal power plant that supplies the southern Russian region of Rostov, injuring three workers, Rostov Governor Vasily Golubev said.

"The fire left three power plant workers injured. They were hospitalized," the governor wrote on social media.

A spokesperson for the regional health authority told Sputnik that the three were "in moderate condition."

Firefighters were alerted to a blaze at the power plant in the city of Novocherkassk at 1:41 p.

m. local time (10:41 GMT). The fire engulfed an area of 2,150 square feet, prompting the evacuation of 150 employees. The fire was taken under control an hour later.

Golubev denied local media reports of an explosion at the plant and cited experts as saying that the fire was likely caused by a gas leak that occurred during routine maintenance.

Energy generation at the power plant, one of the two major power plants in the Rostov Region, has been suspended and power supply to local consumers has been limited, the governor said.