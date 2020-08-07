UrduPoint.com
Three People Killed, Over 50 Injured In Plane's Hard Landing In India - Reports

Sumaira FH 37 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

Three People Killed, Over 50 injured in Plane's Hard Landing in India - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) At least three people were killed and more than 50 were injured during the hard landing of an Air India plane in the city of Kozhikode, the News18 broadcaster said on Friday.

The broadcaster showed several passengers lying on stretchers in the airport building, being assisted by doctors. As many as 24 ambulances were sent to the crash site. A rescue operation continues on the runway. Firefighters' cars are pouring water over the aircraft hull to prevent a fire, ambulances are on the field.

The plane's doors are open and rescuers carry the victims through them.

The exact number of passengers on board an aircraft flying from Dubai is not yet known. According to a number of media outlets, there were from 170 to 194 passengers on board.

According to images provided by Indian agencies, the cockpit and the front of the aircraft are completely destroyed, with wreckage scattered on the runway and beyond. The body of the plane fell apart in two pieces.

