Three Syrian Soldiers Injured in Israeli Missile Strikes - Defense Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) Three Syrian soldiers were injured on Sunday in Israeli missile strikes on the provinces of Tartus and Hama, Syria's defense ministry said.

"Around 07.15 (04:15 GMT) this morning, the Israeli adversary carried out air offensive with several missiles from the north of Lebanon, striking a number of positions in the provinces of Tartus and Hama.

Our air defense systems responded to enemy missiles and shot down some of them. As a result of the offensive, three soldiers were injured, some material damage was caused," the ministry said in a statement.

The offensive is the second Israeli air strike on Syria in a week. On Tuesday night, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that Aleppo airport had temporarily suspended operations as it was damaged in a missile attack carried out by Israel.