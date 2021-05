Tikhanovskaya Lies, Claiming That Russian Consul Allegedly Refused to Meet Sapega - Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the claim of Belarusian politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya that the Russian consul allegedly refused to meet with Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who was detained in Minsk on Sunday, was "blatant lie."

Earlier, Tikhanovskaya said that the Russian consul "refused to provide assistance" to the Russian woman Sofia Sapega, who was detained in Minsk with her boyfriend, Roman Protasevich.

"Tikhanovskaya lies, saying that the Russian consul refused to meet with Sapega. It's a blatant lie," the ministry told reporters.