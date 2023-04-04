Close
TikTok Hit With UK Fine, Australia Government Ban

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 09:30 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :TikTok was dealt fresh setbacks Tuesday as Australia joined a list of Western nations banning the Chinese-owned apps from government devices and Britain fined it for allowing children under 13 to use the social media platform.

The popular video-sharing app has come under growing pressure in Western countries, with the United States urging TikTok to split from its Chinese parent company, Bytedance.

Britain's data regulator said it fined TikTok �12.7 million ($15.9 million) for allowing up to 1.4 million children under 13 to use the platform in violation of its own rules.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said the Chinese-owned firm broke UK law by failing to obtain the consent of parents or guardians to use the children's data, after they had set up accounts despite being too young.

