'TikTok Taoiseach': Simon Harris To Be Confirmed As Youngest Irish PM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Simon Harris, who is set to become Ireland's youngest ever prime minister Tuesday, will be hoping his social media skills and fresh face can save his Fine Gael party's flagging fortunes as elections loom.
The 37-year-old, who the media has already dubbed the "TikTok Taoiseach" -- the name for the Irish prime minister, pronounced "Tee-shock" -- beats the previous record holder, his predecessor Leo Varadkar, who was 38 when he took the top job in 2017.
After Varadkar's shock resignation announcement on March 20, Harris jumped into the race to lead his centre-right party and become prime minister by default. He was selected to head Fine Gael shortly after in an uncontested coronation.
At a weekend conference, he followed up by pledging to re-energise and "reset" his party and steer it back towards "core values" like promoting business, farming, and law and order.
