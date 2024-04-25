Time for 'democratic transition' in Venezuela: opposition candidate to AFP

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Little-known Venezuelan diplomat Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, the consensus opposition candidate picked to take on President Nicolas Maduro in July elections, told AFP Wednesday it was time for a "peaceful, democratic transition."

Gonzalez, 74, was endorsed last week by opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who is popular but banned from running by courts loyal to Maduro, who will be seeking a third six-year term.