Time For 'democratic Transition' In Venezuela: Opposition Candidate To AFP
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Little-known Venezuelan diplomat Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, the consensus opposition candidate picked to take on President Nicolas Maduro in July elections, told AFP Wednesday it was time for a "peaceful, democratic transition."
Gonzalez, 74, was endorsed last week by opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who is popular but banned from running by courts loyal to Maduro, who will be seeking a third six-year term.
Recent Stories
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE
Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update
Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros
Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid
Earthquake jolts Karachi
Sindh minister orders operation after attack on police in Ghotki
TikTok to fight US ban law in courts
More Stories From World
-
Spain's Pedro Sanchez : a risk-taker with a flair for survival14 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table34 minutes ago
-
Nadal will only play French Open if he can 'compete well'43 minutes ago
-
Ukraine, Israel, TikTok: the massive aid package before US Congress44 minutes ago
-
TikTok to fight US ban law in courts54 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results1 hour ago
-
Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe2 hours ago
-
Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros2 hours ago
-
TikTok to fight US ban law in courts2 hours ago
-
Anger among Ukrainians in Poland as Kyiv halts passport renewals2 hours ago
-
Teenage girl arrested after stabbing at Welsh school3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Day Reception in Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi3 hours ago