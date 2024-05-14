Timeline: Five Years Of Xi-Putin Friendship
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Russian leader Vladimir Putin will visit Beijing this week for talks with China's Xi Jinping, in his first foreign trip since being sworn in for a new six-year term earlier this month.
The two heads of state have deepened cooperation in recent years, expanding political and economic ties while touting their close friendship.
Here is a look at the last five years of the Xi-Putin friendship:
- 2019: Xi visits 'best friend' -
Xi paid a state visit to Russia in June of 2019, during which he praised the strong economic relationship between the countries and declared an upgrade in bilateral ties.
Xi also referred to Putin as "a best friend" in remarks to journalists following talks at the Kremlin.
Putin thanked his counterpart for China's loan of two pandas to the Moscow Zoo, describing it as a sign of "special trust".
- 2022: 'No limits' -
Just days before Russia's launch of a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, Putin was in Beijing to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.
Following Xi's first meeting with a foreign leader since the start of the pandemic, he and Putin declared in a joint statement that their partnership had "no limits".
Shortly after returning to Moscow, Putin ordered the deadly incursion into Ukraine, igniting the still-ongoing war in a decision that has never been condemned by Xi.
- 2023: Xi in Moscow -
After overseeing an abrupt scrapping of China's zero-tolerance Covid policy and being handed a third term in office, Xi travelled to Moscow in March 2023 to meet with Putin.
That meeting saw the two leaders reaffirm their close ties, even as Beijing -- increasingly seeking to portray itself as a neutral peace broker for Ukraine -- came under increasing pressure from Western countries to use its influence on the Kremlin to stop the war.
- 2023: Putin in China for development forum -
Putin returned the visit in October 2023, when China held a major international forum for its signature Belt and Road global infrastructure project.
The Russian leader's trip, which came despite a warrant for his arrest issued by the International Criminal Court, included another personal meeting with Xi, whom he described as an "old friend".
