Togo Holds Key Parliament Ballot After Divisive Reform
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Togolese began voting in legislative elections on Monday after a divisive constitutional reform that opponents say allows President Faure Gnassingbe to extend his family's decades-long grip on power
Lome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Togolese began voting in legislative elections on Monday after a divisive constitutional reform that opponents say allows President Faure Gnassingbe to extend his family's decades-long grip on power.
The ballot comes after lawmakers this month approved the reform creating a new prime minister-style post opponents believe is tailored for Gnassingbe to avoid presidential term limits and stay in office.
In power for nearly 20 years, Gnassingbe succeeded his father Gnassingbe Eyadema, who ruled for almost four decades himself following a coup in the small coastal West African state wedged between Benin and Ghana.
"This is the first time I am voting, because I lived in a neighbouring country before. I came out early to avoid crowds," said Koffi Ohini, a farm technician, 24, who cast his ballot in the capital Lome.
"I want to vote because these elections are important."
Early turnout at polling stations in the capital was scattered but the streets were calm.
Monday's vote will elect 113 lawmakers and also for the first time 179 regional deputies from the country's five districts who along with municipal councillors will elect a newly created Senate.
For Gnassingbe's ruling UNIR party this makes Togo more representative, but opposition parties have mobilised supporters to vote against what they say is an "institutional coup".
Gnassingbe, 57, has already won four elections, all contested by the opposition as flawed. He would have only been able to run one more time as president in 2025 under the previous constitution.
With a population of nearly nine million, Togo's economy is mainly agrarian, though Lome has one of the busiest deep sea ports in West Africa, helping the country weather the fallout of the Ukraine war and the pandemic.
The government has focussed on developing infrastructure and expanding access to electricity, but poverty levels are still around 40 percent, according to the World Bank.
Like its Gulf of Guinea neighbours, Togo also faces a growing risk of spillover from jihadist conflicts to its north in the Sahel. Officials reported 30 deaths from "terrorist" incidents in the country's north last year.
Recent Stories
SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 per cent
3rd polio drive of 2024 starts
Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a year
ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities at Barcelona Seafood Expo
Two bootleggers held with imported wine
Commissioner reviews anti dengue measures
POGEE-2024 showcases new global technologies for Oil, Gas & Power
Ministry unveils innovations to enhance Hajj facilities, introduces short-term p ..
Najmi Alam meets Bilawal, Faryal Talpur
Call to switch over to AI-based preventive healthcare model
Punjab University (PU) holds seminar
Police committed to continue best services for masses: RPO
More Stories From World
-
Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a year12 minutes ago
-
ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities at Barcelona Seafood Expo12 minutes ago
-
Madinah Governor receives Indonesian Ambassador25 minutes ago
-
Dozens killed as dam bursts in flood-hit Kenya45 minutes ago
-
NATO chief says 'not too late' for Ukraine to win war55 minutes ago
-
Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says Tuchel55 minutes ago
-
US, Egypt 'hopeful' of Gaza truce as envoys meet in Cairo25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan looks forward to learning from China's experience in governance, development: Kasuri1 hour ago
-
Spain PM Sanchez walks back from resignation threat1 hour ago
-
EU says Apple iPad operating system to face stricter rules2 hours ago
-
PM, Malaysian counterpart reaffirm to broaden bilateral cooperation in diverse fields2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results2 hours ago