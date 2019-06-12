UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Hopes Tehran To Continue Respecting Nuclear Deal - Japanese Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 11:49 PM

Tokyo Hopes Tehran to Continue Respecting Nuclear Deal - Japanese Prime Minister

Japan appreciates Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and hopes that Tehran will continue to comply with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday following his talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Japan appreciates Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and hopes that Tehran will continue to comply with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday following his talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Rouhani and Abe met as part of the Japanese politician's three-day visit to Iran.

"We welcome the fact that Iran continues to cooperate with the IAEA, and we expect that Iran's commitment to JCPOA will continue," Abe said during a press conference.

Abe added that there was a need to reduce tensions in the middle East at any cost, and Tokyo was ready to provide help in this dimension.

This May, Iran announced it would partially discontinue its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal. The decision came a year after US President Donald Trump said his country would be leaving the agreement and reimposing wide-ranging sanctions on Tehran. Shortly afterward, the remaining signatories, of which include Russia, swiftly reaffirmed their commitment to the deal.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Russia Nuclear Visit Trump Tehran Tokyo Japan Middle East May 2015 Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sudan Opposition Demands International Probe Into ..

31 seconds ago

UNDP to help upscale scope of PM's Kamyab Jawan Pr ..

1 minute ago

Russian HRC Member Says Police Exceeded Authority ..

1 minute ago

Italy Should Reconsider Plan to Fine NGO Boats Res ..

1 minute ago

Over 30 People Killed by Boko Haram Militants in C ..

1 minute ago

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Party's Lead Slips t ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.