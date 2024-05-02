Tokyo stocks close lower

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed lower Thursday in cautious trade, with a jump in the Yen sparking speculation of a Japanese government market intervention for the second time this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.10 percent, 37.98 points, to 38,236.07, while the broader Topix index lost 0.03 percent, or 0.87 points, to 2,728.

53.

The yen soared around three percent to 153.04 per Dollar from around 157.58 yen overnight in New York, prompting suspicions of an intervention.

The yen then lost ground and changed hands at 155.78 per dollar in late Tokyo hours Thursday.

A rally on Monday -- after the yen hit a new 34-year low of 160.17 -- led to similar speculation.