Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Tokyo stocks close lower

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed lower Thursday in cautious trade, with a jump in the Yen sparking speculation of a Japanese government market intervention for the second time this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.10 percent, 37.98 points, to 38,236.07, while the broader Topix index lost 0.03 percent, or 0.87 points, to 2,728.

53.

The yen soared around three percent to 153.04 per Dollar from around 157.58 yen overnight in New York, prompting suspicions of an intervention.

The yen then lost ground and changed hands at 155.78 per dollar in late Tokyo hours Thursday.

A rally on Monday -- after the yen hit a new 34-year low of 160.17 -- led to similar speculation.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York Stocks Market From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

1 hour ago
 Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

15 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

15 hours ago
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

18 hours ago
 PCB decides to set up training camp for national t ..

PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..

18 hours ago
 Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Shar ..

Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

19 hours ago
 Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

21 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tou ..

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

21 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

23 hours ago

More Stories From World