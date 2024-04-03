Tokyo Stocks Close Lower After US Falls
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday, weighed down by falls on Wall Street and a tsunami warning issued by Japan in the morning after an earthquake in Taiwan.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.97 percent, or 387.06 points, to 39,451.85, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.29 percent, or 7.94 points, to close at 2,706.51.
"Worries over the US inflation continued in the Tokyo market," while a magnitude-7.4 quake that hit eastern Taiwan also weighed on the market, Daiwa Securities said.
On Wednesday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for Japan's southern islands, but this was later lifted with no dangerously high waves reported.
The Dollar fetched 151.57 Yen in Asian trade, against 151.58 yen in New York.
Overnight, Wall Street stocks finished decisively lower as expectations for a delayed pivot on US monetary policy added to selling pressure.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 1.0 percent, the broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.7 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.0 percent.
Adding to the selling pressure has been a rise in US Treasury bond yields -- a proxy for interest rates -- following unexpectedly high inflation data that has led analysts to push back expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota ended down 0.36 percent at 3,620 yen, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing dropped 3.34 percent to 45,410 yen, and Nintendo lost 4.19 percent to 7,806 yen.
Nippon Steel fell 2.14 percent to 3,613 yen. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest declined 2.14 percent to 6,300 yen.
Recent Stories
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year
Man burnt to death by woman
Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..
More Stories From World
-
Four dead, dozens injured in most powerful Taiwan quake in 25 years1 hour ago
-
Tokyo stocks close lower1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka sweep Bangladesh Test series with crushing win1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's cotton yarn exports to China crosses $100 million in Jan-Feb1 hour ago
-
At UN, Pakistan rebuts India's claim of Kashmir being its 'integral part'2 hours ago
-
Embiid return inspires Sixers over Thunder2 hours ago
-
Day of mourning in Finland after school shooting death2 hours ago
-
Japan lifts tsunami advisory, Okinawa flights resume2 hours ago
-
World powers condemn deadly Gaza air strike on aid workers3 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi presents credentials to President of Mongolia3 hours ago
-
Philippines cancels tsunami warning after Taiwan earthquake3 hours ago
-
Senegal's youngest president sworn in, names Sonko as PM3 hours ago