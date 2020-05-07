Trainer Aircraft Crash Kills 2 People in Croatia - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Two people were killed in a trainer aircraft crash in Croatia, the country's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Two Croatian air force personnel were killed as a Zlin trainer aircraft with tail number 403 crashed," the ministry noted.

The plane crashed in the village of Donje Biljane, not far from the Zemunik air force base located close to the city of Zadar. Firefighters and ambulance are at the scene.