UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trainer Aircraft Crash Kills 2 People In Croatia - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

Trainer Aircraft Crash Kills 2 People in Croatia - Defense Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Two people were killed in a trainer aircraft crash in Croatia, the country's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Two Croatian air force personnel were killed as a Zlin trainer aircraft with tail number 403 crashed," the ministry noted.

The plane crashed in the village of Donje Biljane, not far from the Zemunik air force base located close to the city of Zadar. Firefighters and ambulance are at the scene.

Related Topics

Zadar Zlin Croatia From

Recent Stories

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

27 minutes ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

2 hours ago

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

2 hours ago

Nisar Safdar becomes new president PTI district Ab ..

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.