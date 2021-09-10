Transnistria to Hold Presidential Election on December 12 - Central Election Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

The election of the head of the self-proclaimed republic of Transnistria will be held on December 12, with the election campaign starting on September 12, election commission chairwoman Elena Gorodetskaya said on Friday

"The resolution will enter into force on September 12 and will launch the election campaign for the presidential election. The election day is scheduled for December 12, 2021," Gorodetskaya said in a statement.

Candidates must be at least 35 years old and hold Transnistrian citizenship for at least 10 years prior to the election day, she said.

She said the number of registered voters in the election is 405,294, adding that "this figure will remain unchanged until the end of the election campaign in order for the candidates to assess their activities against it.

The previous Transnistrian presidential election took place on December 11, 2016. Incumbent President Vadim Krasnoselsky secured victory in the first round with 62.23% of the vote and took office on December 16 of that year.

Transnistria, which is mostly populated by ethnic Russians and Ukrainians, seceded from Moldova in 1990, fearing the latter's possible reunion with Romania. The split led to an armed conflict that ended in a 1992 ceasefire. De facto, Transnistria has become a territory out of Chisinau's control.