Travelers Need To Quarantine Upon Arrival In China Even If COVID-19 Vaccinated - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

Travelers Need to Quarantine Upon Arrival in China Even If COVID-19 Vaccinated - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Travelers arriving in China from overseas would still be required to submit to existing quarantine rules, even if they have taken COVID-19 vaccine shots, China's National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

"After vaccination, most people can produce antibodies that can help prevent infections. But there are still a small number of vaccinated individuals who fail to produce enough antibodies and could still be infected, and could become a source to trigger more infections. That's why we recommend that even after vaccination, they still need to comply with existing COVID-19 containment measures," Mi Feng, spokesperson of the National Health Commission, said during a press conference.

Mi made the comments in response to a question on whether vaccinated travelers arriving from overseas would still be required to quarantine upon arrival.

The official stressed that the quarantine requirement applies to both Chinese nationals and foreigners who came from overseas.

Travelers arriving in China from overseas are required to complete two-three weeks of quarantine in designated hotels, depending on their point of entry to the country.

