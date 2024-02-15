‘Trends’ reviews its experience in empowering young researchers during WGS

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Trends Research and Advisory participated in the discussions of the recently concluded World Governments Summit 2024, and its preliminary meetings.

Trends’ team discussed aspects of partnership and cooperation with academic institutions and prominent research institutions at the regional and international levels. The team met with a number of ministers, diplomats and officials, who were briefed on Trends' experience in empowering young researchers, and the centre's global research mission.

Trends participated in the third edition of the Arab Youth Leaders Meeting, as the knowledge partner of the Arab Youth Centre. Sultan Al-Ali, Director of the Global Barometer Department at TRENDS, reviewed the results of the study "Social Cohesion and Arab Identity". The study was conducted by Trends in partnership with the Arab Youth Centre. Trends delivered a presentation on the "Social Cohesion" index.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of Trends Research and Advisory, said that the Centre's participation in the World Government Summit aimed at identifying the best international practices and exchanging experiences and expertise in the scientific, research and knowledge fields with the participating parties.

Dr. Al-Ali added that the world is working as a team to achieve the best results that enable countries and governments to invest in youth energies, and raise their potential to the best possible levels.

He explained that the Centre's contribution to the World Governments Summit reflects its belief in the significance of integrating roles, exchanging visions and constructive ideas. Furthermore, Trends intends to achieve the maximum benefit from research outputs and valuable studies, by reviewing their results in global knowledge forums that bring together heads of state and government, policymakers, experts, academics and researchers.