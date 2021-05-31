UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trial Over Russian National Sapega Likely To Be Held In Belarus - Minsk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 12:40 AM

Trial Over Russian National Sapega Likely to Be Held in Belarus - Minsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The trial over Russian national Sofia Sapega is likely to be held in Belarus, after which she may be pardoned by the head of state or transferred to Russia for serving her sentence there, among other options, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in an interview with Russian newspaper Kommersant on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Sapega's case with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, during their meeting in Sochi earlier this week. Sapega was detained in Minsk on May 23 alongside her boyfriend, Roman Protasevich, who is the ex-editor-in-chief of the Nexta telegram channel, designated as extremist by the Belarusian authorities.

"Law enforcement agencies are in charge of addressing this issue and the court is to make the decision. The trial is likely to be held in Belarus," Makei said.

"I cannot predict the way the situation will further develop because there are multiple ways. The head of state may make a decision to pardon her or to transfer her for serving her sentence in Russia. We need to wait," the minister added.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Sofia Vladimir Putin Sochi Belarus May Sunday Court

Recent Stories

MoHAP urges smokers to quit to avoid more serious ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Supreme Committee for Ur ..

2 hours ago

Global cybersecurity experts to discuss cross-bord ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival connects 80, ..

3 hours ago

NCEMA, GCC Emergency Management Center, discuss pr ..

3 hours ago

UAE-Egypt&#039;s land forces conclude Zayed 3 join ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.