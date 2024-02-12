Tributes Paid To Kashmiri Leader Maqbool Butt On Anniversary Of His Martyrdom
Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2024 | 10:20 AM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The Kashmiri-American community Sunday commemorated the 40th death anniversary of Mohammad Maqbool Butt, an eminent Kashmiri leader, with a renewed determination to achieve his foremost dream: the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir from India's occupation.
At a large gathering in a Washington restaurant, speakers paid homage to Maqbool Butt, who was hanged in 1984, saying that he laid down his life for the cause of Kashmir's freedom.
Leading the tributes to Butt's epic struggle, Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, chairman of the ‘World Forum for Peace & Justice’, said that he was a selfless and inspirational leader.
Dr Fai said before his hanging on trumped-up charges in New Delhi's notorious Tihar jail, Maqbool Butt wrote his will, saying, ‘There will be many Maqbool Bhats that will come and go, but the freedom struggle in Kashmir should continue.”
"The whole nation of Kashmir is today following the footsteps of Maqbool Butt for the liberation of their motherland: Jammu & Kashmir."
"Today," Fai added, "Jammu and Kashmir Liberation (JKLF) chief Mohammad Yasin Malik, who is languishing in Tihar jail, embodies the legacy of Maqbool Butt.
he added, "His (Malik's) commitment to democratic principles in his fight for Kashmir's freedom has garnered widespread support from the Western world. Embracing a path of nonviolence, Malik demonstrated immense courage and resilience in advocating for the rights of the Kashmiri people through peaceful means."
Dr. Imtiaz Khan, a professor at George Washington University Medical Center, said Maqbool Butt was a political warrior who had the sagacity to discern the evil intentions of Indian establishment towards Kashmir and was cognizant of the fact that commitments made by India to the UN or other international organizations were nothing but a ruse.
While India was able to hoodwink some of the so-called Kashmiri leaders on the issue of self-determination, he said Maqbool Butt saw through their Machiavellian mind. "It was due to his unwavering devotion to the cause, much to the chagrin of Indian occupation forces, that the flame of freedom has not extinguished."
Martyrdom of Maqbool Butt, Dr Imtiaz Khan said, generated a wave of a new generation of freedom fighters like Ashfaq Majid, Abdul Hamid Bhat, Afzal Guru and Yasin Malik.
"Majority of them took the forces of occupation head on and in the footsteps of Maqbool Butt sacrificed their lives in the process of struggle."
Sardar Zarif Khan, Advisor to the President of Azad Kashmir, said that Maqbool Butt's vision of a free and fair Kashmiri self-determination did not die with his passing.
"He gave his life for the cause because he believed in it with all sincerity and honesty," Zarid Khan said.
Sardar Zubair Khan, leader of Kashmiri-American Welfare Association (KAWA) said Maqbool Butt was an inspiration to millions of Kashmiris and those striving for human rights and dignity, noting that the people of Kashmir, despite all the odds, have never lost hope in the right of self-determination.
Hamid Malik, a well-known community leader, and two other Kashmiri activists -- Sardar Mohammad Shaheen and Sardar Shakeel Anjum -- also joined in paying tributes to Maqbool Butt, calling him an exemplary leader.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
More Stories From World
-
Ivory Coast AFCON triumph 'more than a fairytale' for coach Fae6 minutes ago
-
Polluted paradise: Chile town waits for cleanup as coal shuts off6 minutes ago
-
Ukraine aid package clears key procedural vote in US Senate26 minutes ago
-
Brave faces in Lagos after Nigeria lose Africa Cup of Nations final26 minutes ago
-
Biden slams Trump's 'appalling and dangerous' NATO comments36 minutes ago
-
France plans to revoke birthplace citizenship in Mayotte56 minutes ago
-
UN chief calls for gender equality in science to build better world1 hour ago
-
TV station taken off air during Senegal crisis back on1 hour ago
-
Former PM Stubb wins Finland presidential election2 hours ago
-
Death of teenager takes Senegal protest toll to three2 hours ago
-
US defense chief Austin taken to hospital again2 hours ago
-
Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum killed in car crash in Kenya2 hours ago