Tropical Storm Victor Forms in Eastern Atlantic - US National Hurricane Center

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The tropical storm called Victor has formed in the eastern part of the Atlantic Ocean not far from the Cabo Verde islands, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

"Tropical Storm #Victor, the 20th named storm of the 2021 NATL hurricane season, has formed in the E Atlantic, passing well S of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Strengthening is forecast over the next several days as the system moves WNW to NW away from land," NHC wrote on its Twitter page on late Wednesday.

According to the center, the wind speed in the storm reaches 64 kilometers per hour (about 40 miles per hour).

A tropical storm gets a name when its wind speed surpasses 62 kilometers per hour and turns into a hurricane when the wind speed is over 119 kilometers per hour.