Truck Accident In Turkey's Mardin Province Kills 19 People - Health Minister

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Truck Accident in Turkey's Mardin Province Kills 19 People - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) At least 19 people were killed and over two dozen were injured in a road accident that occurred in the southeastern Turkish region of Mardin on Saturday, the country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

"Unfortunately, the number of people who lost their lives in the accident that occurred when a truck drove into a crowd in Derik, Mardin, has increased to 19. The number of injured is 26, 6 of them are in serious condition," Koca said on social media.

Earlier on Saturday, the health minister said on social media that 16 people were killed and 29 others were injured when a truck's brakes failed and it crashed into a crowd in the district of Derik in Turkey's Mardin province.

The Mardin accident is one of the three major road accidents that occurred in Turkey on Saturday.

At least 16 people were killed and over 20 were injured in the southern Turkish region of Gaziantep when a passenger bus crashed into an ambulance, a firefighter truck and a van. In the eastern region of Rize, a road accident resulted in the injury of at least 25 tourists, who were on their way from Trabzon to Istanbul.

