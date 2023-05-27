UrduPoint.com

Truck With Over 170 Migrants Found In Southern Mexico - INM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 03:40 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Mexico's National Institute of Migration (INM) says it has found a truck with 175 migrants, mostly from Central America, in the state of Chiapas.

The migrants were traveling in a cramped back of a tractor-trailer when they were stopped at a checkpoint in the city of Chiapa de Corzo, INM said on Friday.

The migration institute said that during the inspection at the checkpoint, 154 citizens of Guatemala, 13 Ecuadorians, three people from El Salvador and Honduras each, as well as one Pakistani national and a citizen of the Dominican Republic were found in the truck.

A total of 28 rescued migrants were minors who were traveling unaccompanied by adults.

Under the Biden administration, the US has faced a record number of migrants arriving at its border with Mexico. The previous record was broken in 2021 and later in 2022 with over 2.3 million people. The US government said the country faced an influx of more than 1.2 million migrants in 2023. Meanwhile, Fox news and other media outlets claim that more than 6 million illegal immigrants entered the country during Biden's term.

