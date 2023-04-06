Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Urging Russia To Immediately Release WSJ Reporter Gershkovich In Talks With Biden

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Trudeau Urging Russia to Immediately Release WSJ Reporter Gershkovich in Talks With Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday called on Moscow to immediately release Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich in a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden.

"On the phone today, @POTUS Biden and I spoke about his trip here last month and the work we'll continue to do together, from securing our borders to building clean economies. We also spoke about Ukraine, and we call on Russia to release @EvanGershkovich immediately," Trudeau tweeted.

On March 30, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) detained Gershkovich, a WSJ Moscow Bureau correspondent, in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage in favor of the United States. According to the FSB, the journalist was collecting classified information about the activities of one of Russia's military-industrial complex firms.

Later that day, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow decided to place Gershkovich in pre-trial detention for two months until May 29.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the reporter had been caught red-handed, and Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Gershkovich's activities in Yekaterinburg had nothing to do with journalism.

The WSJ has denounced any charges against Gershkovich and demanded his immediate release. EU High Representative Josep Borrell, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Biden, among many other Western leaders, have condemned the journalist's arrest.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Yekaterinburg United States Justin Trudeau March May From Court

Recent Stories

DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives inv ..

Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives invitation to visit Oman

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime Minister in Belgrade

8 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 President of UAE, Serbian President exchange messa ..

President of UAE, Serbian President exchange messages on promoting strategic par ..

8 hours ago
 UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa m ..

UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa mosque triggered by Israeli rai ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.