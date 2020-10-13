UrduPoint.com
Trump Expects Iran To Call Him First If He Wins November Election

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 08:00 AM

Trump Expects Iran to Call Him First if He Wins November Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump says Iran will be eager to make a new deal with the US if he wins the November election.

"I withdrew from the last administration's disastrous nuclear deal," Trump said at the Monday campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, adding "Probably the first call I'll get after we win the election will be from Iran dying to make a deal because they are down 28% GDP."

At the end of last month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hoped Washington would continue with its current policy on Iran regardless of the outcome of the November presidential election.

Pompeo claimed that EU countries such as France, Germany and the United Kingdom were satisfied with the US policy on Iran even if they do not want to publicly admit it.

Speaking to his supporters in Dayton, Ohio in September, Trump said that the US wants Iran to be a strong country but does not want it to have nuclear weapons.

The United States has imposed a broad array of sanctions on banks, oil and other sectors of Iran's economy following the Trump administration's 2018 withdrawal from a multinational nuclear agreement with Tehran.

Pompeo said in September that the US would continue its "maximum pressure campaign" against Iran until a comprehensive agreement is reached.

