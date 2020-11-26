UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Pardons Ex-National Security Advisor Flynn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 02:20 AM

Trump Pardons Ex-National Security Advisor Flynn

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump has announced that he has granted a full pardon to his former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon," Trump said via Twitter on Wednesday.

Flynn was accused of making "false and fraudulent statements" to the FBI regarding the nature of the contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak amid the 2016 election campaign. The former adviser originally pleaded guilty to giving false statements to the FBI, but later retracted the plea after evidence emerged that the FBI might have framed him and demanded that all charges against him be lifted.

Related Topics

Election Russia Twitter Trump United States FBI 2016 All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Exte ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

3 hours ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

3 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

4 hours ago

Argentine President Announces 3-Day Mourning Over ..

1 hour ago

Without government aid, US spending, incomes stall ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.