Trump Says He Can Issue Executive Order On Mail-in Ballots If Necessary

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 04:40 AM

Trump Says He Can Issue Executive Order on Mail-in Ballots if Necessary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump says that an executive order on main-in voting is an option should the need for it arise.

"I have the right to do it, we've haven't gotten there yet," Trump said on Monday in response to a reporter's question about his intention to use executive privilege to address the contentious issue.

A push for a mail-in voting system has gained steam in recent weeks and months as officials express concern over the public health implications of holding a Federal election amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the president announced that his administration intends to proceed with legal action against the US state of Nevada over its main-in voting plan.

Late Sunday, Nevada lawmakers approved a bill authorizing mail-in voting in the state. If Governor Steve Sisolak signs the legislation, as expected, Nevada will join other states that plan to conduct voting by mail.

"We will be suing in Nevada, and that's already been taken care of.

We'll probably file something tomorrow," Trump said.

Trump also doubled down on the detractions of a mail-in voting system. The President said that the United States Postal Service - plagued by years of underfunding and mismanagement and bogged down by a boom in e-commerce deliveries spurred by the pandemic, according to Trump - is not equipped to assume responsibility for a federal election.

Trump has rallied against the mail-in voting system, which he argues could set the stage for widespread fraud and produce contentious elections results, citing a botched New York congressional Primary race as an example.

Later on Monday, the US Postal Service said it was prepared to handle the adjustment contrary to the president's assessment.

"The Postal Service has ample capacity to adjust our nationwide processing and delivery network to meet projected Election and Political Mail volume, including any additional volume that may result as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the agency said in a statement.

