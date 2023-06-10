Trump to Address Republicans in 2 States on Saturday After Indictment

Former US President Donald Trump will address fellow Republicans at party conventions in Georgia and North Carolina on Saturday, his schedule of events shows

This will be Trump's first public appearance since being indicted on charges of the retention of national security documents and obstruction of justice.

In Columbus, Georgia, the former president is tentatively scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. Washington time (18:30 GMT); in Greensboro, North Carolina, he is expected at 6 p.m. Sunday.

US media showed Trump's motorcade making the trip from New Jersey.

Trump, who was subpoenaed Tuesday, insists he is innocent.