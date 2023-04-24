Tu-214 Aircraft With Russian Equipment to Be Produced by End of 2023 - Rostec Company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The Tupolev Tu-214 passenger aircraft equipped with domestically made equipment will be produced by the end of 2023, Alexander Voit, the head of the Ulyanovsk Instrument Manufacturing Design Bureau, part of Russian state-owned defense corporation Rostec, said on Monday.

"Now we (the Ulyanovsk Instrument Manufacturing Design Bureau) will participate in the project of adapting the on-board radio-electronic equipment for the Tu-214 aircraft. The first aircraft should be produced at the end of this year and then a contract for a large number of aircraft for Aeroflot will be signed," Voit told reporters.