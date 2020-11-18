UrduPoint.com
Turkey Arrests 3 Syrian PKK Militants Plotting Attack In Metropolitan Cities - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Turkey Arrests 3 Syrian PKK Militants Plotting Attack in Metropolitan Cities - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Three Syrian members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) have been arrested in southeastern Turkey on suspicion of plotting a "sensational" attack in metropolitan cities, national media reported on Wednesday, citing the security directorate in Mardin province.

According to the Anadolu news agency, those arrested entered Turkey illegally and pretended to be asylum seekers.

During a search in the border area that the militants had passed through the security forces seized a pipe bomb, the agency said.

Turkey considers the PKK a terrorist organization responsible for staging attacks on the military and civilians.

