Turkey Collects 392 Cubic Meters Of Slime From Marmara Sea - Environment Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Turkey has cleared 392 cubic meters of water in the Sea of Marmara of slimey marine mucilage that covered parts of the surface last week, Turkish Minister of Environment and Urbanization, Murat Kurum, said on Thursday.

"In our struggle against the mucilage covering our Sea of Marmara, we collected 392 cubic meters of mucilage from our sea and sent it for disposal on June 8 and 9. We will continue our cleaning, as resolutely implementing our Marmara Sea Protection Action Plan," the minister tweeted.

Sea "mucus" has been surfacing in Turkish waters of the Marmara Sea for months, caused by algae excretions. Scientists sounded the alarm last week, when the mud patch on the surface reached its biggest size ever and, according to Turkish authorities, began posing risk to coastal cities, such as Istanbul.

More Stories From World

