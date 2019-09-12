UrduPoint.com
Turkey Deploys Military Equipment To Idlib To Reinforce Observation Posts - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 06:00 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Turkey has deployed soldiers, military and construction equipment to the Idlib de-escalation zone to reinforce its observation posts in the area, media reported on Thursday.

A convoy with military and construction equipment crossed the Syrian border on Thursday morning and headed to the observation posts in Idlib, the Anadolu news agency reported.

In October 2017, Turkey started setting up observation posts for monitoring ceasefire violations in the Idlib de-escalation zone in line with the agreements between the Syrian ceasefire guarantor states. Overall, there are 12 such posts in Idlib. In late June, one of these posts was attacked from the territory controlled by the Syrian government.

As a result of the attack, a Turkish soldier was killed and three more injured.

In early August, a long-discussed truce entered into force in Idlib as the result of a deal made with the help of Turkey and Russia in Sochi last September. The Syrian military said it would resume its military operation in northwestern Syria if Ankara failed to implement its obligations under the agreement.

On August 5, the Syrian government forces resumed the operation due to the militants' non-compliance. On August 31, a new ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey entered into force in the area.

