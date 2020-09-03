Turkey Hit by 2nd Peak of COVID-19 Pandemic - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic in the country had reached its second peak.

"The pandemic continues, with more and more infections every day. We are experiencing the second peak of the first wave. Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir, Bursa are still among the highest risk areas," Koca told reporters.

The minister added that many new cases of infection were observed in the country's eastern provinces of Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Mardin and Erzurum.

Turkey registered 1,596 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the largest daily increase since June 15, Koca noted.

The cumulative total now stands at 273,301 cases, 6,462 of which are fatal.

The biggest COVID-19 cluster is said to be in Ankara, which has twice as many cases as in Istanbul.

"Therefore, our work is focused on Ankara ... But so far there are no such measures as a curfew on the agenda," Koca said.

The minister added that the overall situation was under control, with the exception of several provinces.