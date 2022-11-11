Turkey Increases Export of Blankets, Heaters to EU Amid Energy Crisis - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Turkish exports of cold weather goods such as blankets and heaters to the European Union have been growing since the beginning of the year against the backdrop of the energy crisis, Turkish media reported on Friday, citing manufacturers.

European countries have diverted their imports from the middle East and China to Turkey as the energy crisis unfolded, according to the report. Turkey has benefited from its geographical location as a convenient logistical hub, the newspaper said.

"Our blanket exports increased by 12% from January through October and reached $53 million.

Exports to EU countries increased by 24%. Half of our blanket exports go to Europe," Ahmet Oksuz, the chairman of the Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters Association said, as quoted by the Yeni Safak newspaper.

Turkish blanket exports grew the most in Germany (39%) and the Netherlands (37%), Oksuz said.

A manufacturer from Bursa said, as cited in the report, that his company's revenue has been constantly growing in 2022, especially in the past five months. Its main importers are Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Sweden, he said.