Turkey 'Neutralizes' 3 PKK Militants In Northern Iraq - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Turkish security forces have "neutralized" three Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants in northern Iraq in an air-backed anti-terror operation, the Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

The ministry announced that the strike took place in the Metina and Gara regions of northern Iraq, adding that anti-terror operations will continue in the region, the agency reported.

Ankara uses the term "neutralized" to refer to militants who have surrendered to, were captured by, or killed by Turkish security forces.

Earlier in the day, the news agency reported that Ankara intends to build a drone base in the eastern province of Erzurum to launch operations against Kurdish militants.

The PKK has taken part in armed clashes against Turkish authorities since the 1980s. The group seeks to establish Kurdish autonomy in Turkey's eastern and southeastern regions. Ankara and the PKK signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, although this deal collapsed after just two years.

