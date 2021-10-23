UrduPoint.com

Turkey Neutralizes At Least 4 Terrorists In Southeastern Province Of Siirt - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 04:50 AM

Turkey Neutralizes at Least 4 Terrorists in Southeastern Province of Siirt - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) At least four terrorists have been neutralized by the Turkish security forces in the southeastern province of Siirt, media reported.

The mission was conducted as part of Operation Eren-13 by local gendarmerie forces in the Eruh district and also involved a drone, the Anadolu news agency reported on Friday, citing the national Interior Ministry.

Turkey uses the term neutralize for describing terrorists, who either surrendered or have been detained or killed. In this particular case, it is unknown to which group the neutralized gunmen belonged, but the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is known to operate in the region.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. Along with combating the group in Iraq, Ankara also often conducts cross-border operations in Turkey itself and Syria.

The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.

Related Topics

Drone Militants Interior Ministry Syria Turkey Iraq Siirt Ankara Media Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UN Special Envoy for Syria Proposed New Meeting in ..

UN Special Envoy for Syria Proposed New Meeting in Geneva on November 22 - Lavre ..

4 hours ago
 Govt trying to reduce inflation: Ali M Khan

Govt trying to reduce inflation: Ali M Khan

4 hours ago
 Chief Minister paid homage to martyred policemen

Chief Minister paid homage to martyred policemen

4 hours ago
 Harris Will Participate in Paris Peace Forum, Conf ..

Harris Will Participate in Paris Peace Forum, Conference on Libya During France ..

4 hours ago
 Anti-terrorist court awards life term

Anti-terrorist court awards life term

4 hours ago
 France's Thomas wins world track cycling points ra ..

France's Thomas wins world track cycling points race

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.