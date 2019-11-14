UrduPoint.com
Turkey Starts Building Military Base In Northeastern Syria - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 10:20 PM

Turkey Starts Building Military Base in Northeastern Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Turkey has started building a military base in the Syrian northeastern border city of Ras al-Ain, the Sana news agency reported on Thursday.

The city is located not far from the Turkish border.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish militia and Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorists.

The United States and Turkey came to an agreement on October 17 for a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters. As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkey and Russia reached a deal involving the pullback of the Kurdish fighters from the Syrian border area with Turkey. In addition, Moscow and Ankara have begun joint patrols in the operation zone along the Turkish border.

