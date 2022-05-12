UrduPoint.com

Turkey To Test National Air Defense System Siper In Near Future - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 06:40 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Turkey will test the national air defense system Siper in the near future, chairperson of the Presidency of Defense Industries Ismail Demir said.

"The tests of Siper will start in the near future," the official told the NTV broadcaster.

In December 2021, Turkish media reported that Ankara would continue developing new air defense systems, HISAR and SIPER, as part of the domestic missile defense strategy in 2022 with the aim of substituting Russian-made S-400 and US-made Patriot systems.

The country has already successfully tested the surface-to-air HISAR A+ and HISAR O+ missile systems, bringing it one step closer to the SIPER air defense system.

