Turkey Upbeat About Joint Management Of Kabul Airport With Qatar - Erdogan

Turkey Upbeat About Joint Management of Kabul Airport With Qatar - Erdogan

Turkey is upbeat about possible joint management of the Kabul airport with Qatar, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Turkey is upbeat about possible joint management of the Kabul airport with Qatar, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We are upbeat about the management of the Kabul airport. Perhaps this will be carried out jointly with Qatar, and we maintain a positive approach to this topic. If the process goes so that our requirements are taken into account, we will maintain our positive attitude," Erdogan told reporters.

More Stories From World

